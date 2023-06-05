UrduPoint.com

Uni Of Agriculture Holds Seminar On 'Prevention Of Plastic Pollution'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Uni of Agriculture holds seminar on 'Prevention of Plastic Pollution'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences at the University of Agriculture on Monday conducted a one-day seminar titled 'Prevention of Plastic Pollution' in connection with 'World Environment Day'.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution and encourage sustainable practices.

Distinguished guest Professor Dr Jahan Bakht, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Agriculture, graced the event with his presence.

In his address, he emphasized the urgent need for a collective strategy to combat the various threats faced by the environment. Dr Bakht highlighted the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health, urging everyone to renew their commitment to reducing the use of plastic bags.

Professor Dr Muhammad Sharif, Chairman of the Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences provided a comprehensive overview of the significance of the day.

The speakers highlighted the dangers posed by plastic to the environment. They were made aware of the urgent need to adopt sustainable alternatives and minimize the consumption of plastic in their daily lives.

To acknowledge the participants' active engagement, VC distributed shields as tokens of appreciation.

Furthermore, an awareness walk was also taken out during which participants carried banners advocating for the prevention of plastic pollution.

