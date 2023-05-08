Uni of Balochistan to resume classes from May 9

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The University of Balochistan Quetta would resume academic activities on May 9 (Tuesday).

According to a notification issued by the registrar's office on Monday, the university and its sub-campuses will resume on Tuesday.

The teaching departments at UoB and its Sub campuses will observe the routine official timings as already notified.

Balochistan University has remained closed for almost last month.

The academic activities in the university and in its institutions were discontinued for last several weeks due to administrative and financial problems.

The faculty members were not been paid for last three months. On April 12, they announced a boycott of classes and examinations.