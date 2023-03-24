UrduPoint.com

Uni Of Swat, Hashoo Foundation And Akhuwat Foundation Ink Agreement To Provide Interest-free Loans In Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Uni of Swat, Hashoo Foundation and Akhuwat Foundation ink agreement to provide interest-free loans in Swat

The University of Swat, Hashoo Foundation and Akhuwat Foundation on Friday inked an agreement to improve the socio-economic status of people living in Tehsils of Madyan, Khwazakhela, Mingora, Barikot and Charbagh in district Swat by providing interest-free loans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Swat, Hashoo Foundation and Akhuwat Foundation on Friday inked an agreement to improve the socio-economic status of people living in Tehsils of Madyan, Khwazakhela, Mingora, Barikot and Charbagh in district Swat by providing interest-free loans.

The agreement was signed under the Project "Da Kali Ranra" (Village Light) held at the University of Swat, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Extremism organization (KPCVE), the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the University of Chitral also co-sponsored of the project.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the pilot phase, 500 locals from Swat would have access to interest-free loans through Akhuwaat Foundation.

Moreover, Hashoo Foundation would impart training to local community members at the University of Swat in order to set up their micro and small businesses with the help of faculty and staff from the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor(VC) University of Swat Professor Dr Hassan Sher thanked all the partner institutions for joining hands under the project and reiterated his resolve to improve the teaching, research as well as the standard of living of residents in the catchment area of the University of Swat as part of its third mission of University.

The VC presented shields to Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Senior Manager, Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Extremism KPCVE, Arshad Mehmood Project Manager Akhuwat Foundation, Mehwish Afridi, Director Strategic Support Unit Hashoo Foundation, Vice Chancellor University of Chitral and representative and other government delegates at the end.

The Vice Chancellor also thanked the local community members and Project Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq Director QEC and his team members for their relentless efforts.

The event was attended by heads of various partners of the project which included top level representatives from the Akhuwat Foundation, Hashoo Foundation, Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Extremism organization (KPCVE) Government of KP and the University of Chitral.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Chitral Barikot Mingora Charbagh Arshad Mehmood Afridi Event All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparin ..

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparing Military Provocation Near Tr ..

30 minutes ago
 US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Eff ..

US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Efforts - Chinese Foreign Ministr ..

30 minutes ago
 Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world s ..

Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world skating title

35 minutes ago
 Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work o ..

Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work of synthetic turf

35 minutes ago
 French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

35 minutes ago
 Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.