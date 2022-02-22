UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Assures Full Support To Pakistan's Efforts For Polio Eradication

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

UNICEF assures full support to Pakistan's efforts for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :UNICEF's new Executive Director, Catherine Russell on Tuesday visited the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and assured her full support to Pakistan's polio eradication efforts.

During her visit, she was briefed on the Polio programme while she also visited the operations room and the 1166 Helpline besides meeting Dr. Shahzad Baig, National Coordinator, NEOC, and polio staff.

Russell said, "Pakistan has made remarkable progress in the fight against polio. UNICEF is proud to be part of this effort." She added, "We are committed to working with all our partners to finish the job and end polio in Pakistan at last, so that every child can be protected from this potentially fatal, but easily preventable, disease." Dr. Shahzad Baig made a comprehensive presentation on the programme focusing on the current risks and challenges as well as the strategies and approaches being adopted to overcome them.

He said, "All polio activities have been sustained under the government management and oversight at every level, with the full commitment of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers. Under the programme, efforts were being made to reach children who have been repeatedly missed and need to receive the vaccine to build immunity." The UNICEF Executive Director also met with women and children during a community engagement session at an Afghan refugee settlement in Islamabad.

She appreciated the hard work of polio staff, 60 percent of whom are women, and frontline health care workers to reach children during routine and polio vaccination campaigns, especially in hard-to-reach and high-risk areas.

She was accompanied by UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Aida Girma, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, and UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia George Laryea-Adjei.

