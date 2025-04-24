Open Menu

UNICEF Assures Support For Pakistan's Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) UNICEF Representative Abdullah Fadil on Thursday assured to further strengthen collaboration with Pakistan in health sector.

During meeting with Federal Minister for Health, different option were discussed to enhance collaborative efforts in key health areas across the country.

Fadil briefed the minister on UNICEF’s ongoing initiatives in Pakistan, particularly in the fields of immunization, nutrition, and digital health.

They discussed avenues to further strengthen cooperation in these areas, especially in enhancing preparedness for health emergencies.

Minister Kamal highlighted the significant burden on tertiary hospitals due to the lack of functional referral systems and insufficient Primary healthcare centers.

He emphasized that tele-medicine was the only viable solution to reduce this load, enabling timely medical advice and services to reach remote communities.

"The day is not far when every citizen will have access to doctors and essential medicines at their doorstep," the Minister said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services across the country.

The minister also shared updates on the government’s work toward a comprehensive national policy for securing patients' medical records.

In collaboration with NADRA, the new system will link each citizen’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with a unique Medical Record (MR) number, streamlining health data management nationwide.

"Our mission is rooted in compassion," said Minister Kamal. "We are dealing with Allah’s beloved creation. When people are in pain, they turn to us—and we are doing everything possible to ease their suffering."

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation between the Government of Pakistan and UNICEF, aiming to build a more resilient and inclusive healthcare system for all.

