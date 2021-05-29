UNICEF broadcast COVID-19 public service message on FM radio channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with School of Leadership Foundation (SOLF) has broadcast public service messages against COVID-19 on leading FM radio channels across Pakistan targeting children/adolescents in a campaign against the deadly pandemic.

According to the UNICEF Pakistan Situation Report 2021, the focus of the campaign was pursuing children to stay safe at school, prevention of violence against them, prevention of stigma and psychological first aid.

UNICEF also designed the Captain Care radio message was in urdu, Sariki and Pushto in large urban cities including Islamabad, Multan, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar.

From January till March 2021, the radio messages have reached more than 3.2 million people so far with more than 250 calls and more than 2,600 messages received in the shows during which Public Service Message was aired.