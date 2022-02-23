UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Chief Lauds Pak Against Polio, COVID 19

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UNICEF Chief lauds Pak against Polio, COVID 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Executive Director of United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell concluded her three-day tour to Pakistan and lauded the efforts of government against the pandemic of the COVID-19 and eradication of polio from the country.

Russell, who selected Pakistan for her first international tour after assuming the office of UNICEF as head, while talking to APP on Wednesday said Pakistan faced a lot of challenges like polio, COVID-19, malnutrition, stunted growth and high number of out of school children.

"I want to see myself what is happening in Pakistan as the country is aggressively coping with persistent problems which are worrisome and challenging" she said.

Talking about the efforts of Pakistan against polio, she said Pakistan strove hard for the eradication of polio and the role of health workers was commendable that were high in numbers who visited door to door to make sure that no child was left without immunization.

"Polio is the disease we know how to prevent, and we are at the last stage to achieve our goal of 'Polio free Pakistan'. Polio in Pakistan is interlinked with Afghanistan and we look towards both the countries together when we talk about the said disease. Both the countries should not ease up till no more children suffer from the disease", she underlined.

She said UNICEF played a critical role across the globe to fight against COVID-19 and the response of Pakistan against virus was great. Appreciating the efforts of government, she said Federal government worked amicably with collaboration of provinces to ensure COVID vaccination access to every citizen, but the education sector in Pakistan was under threat in the backdrop of the contagion.

"Over 20 million children were already out of schools in Pakistan prior to COVID emergency, but COVID-19 worsened it as the children lost their time and progress. UNICEF is trying best to get back children to schools especially the girls who are not being in schools and get married earlier", the UNICEF head said.

She said she had positive meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan who apprised her of his plans and priorities against malnutrition, stunted growth, COVID-19, polio, out of school children and he was keen to solve all these challenges.

Addressing the role of women in Pakistan, she said women were absolutely critical to country's future and she wanted them to get education and their desired jobs. She said: "this is how they will make difference for the future of Pakistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Polio Education Married Progress Women All From Government Best Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

10 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

12 seconds ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

13 seconds ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

15 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

10 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>