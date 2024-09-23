Open Menu

UNICEF, Commissioner Afghan Refugees Hold Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

UNICEF, Commissioner Afghan Refugees hold meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A detailed briefing session was held between UNICEF and the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Shakeel Mohammad Khan Safi here Monday.

The main objective of the meeting was to provide a comprehensive overview of UNICEF's ongoing activities and interventions aimed at helping Afghan refugees, particularly in the areas of children, education, health and child protection.

The Commissioner Afghan Refugees appreciated the endeavors of UNICEF and promised all out cooperation to facilitate their activities in refugee communities.

The meeting is proof that both organizations are committed to working together for the welfare of Afghan refugees and improving their lives.

It was agreed at the meeting that UNICEF Pakistan and UNHCR Pakistan's partnership in the region underscoring the importance of humanitarian efforts and both organizations are striving to protect the rights of refugees and bring about positive change in their lives.

APP/arq/vak

