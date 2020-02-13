UNICEF committed for better life of marginalized people

Executive Director, United Nations Children's Fund, Henrietta Fore on Thursday visited Local Support Organization and Adolescent Groups Fostered and assured support to all kind of activities meant to improve the living standard of the poor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Executive Director, United Nations Children's Fund, Henrietta Fore on Thursday visited Local Support Organization and Adolescent Groups Fostered and assured support to all kind of activities meant to improve the living standard of the poor.

During the meeting with women members of LSO, Henrietta Fore said the UNICEF was committed to work with the Government and the people of Pakistan to make a lasting contribution to national development priorities, said press release on Thursday, She said improving Adolescent Project is primarly focused on,to support the efforts to create awareness about control of child marriages; particularly among adolescent girls, This initiative was being implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organisation in a number of Union Councils of Ghotki and Khairpur districts.

UNICEF Executive Director said the intervention had provided avenues at the family and community level for adolescents to strengthen dialogue on important matters affecting their lives.

It would continue to advocate for initiatives such as these to be scaled-up by key government stakeholders in the years to come.

Earlier, UNICEF had conducted a survey to assess the extent of freed of expression and participation of adolescents at household and community levels.

According to the survey findings from Khairpur district and it was learnt that only 14.5 percent of adolescents did discuss their issues with friends and family. Whereas, participation in activities such as sports, youth groups was reported at 17 percent.

Chief Executive Officer of SRSO, District Manager, Khadim Shar and a group of other government officials and social development sector were also present.