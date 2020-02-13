UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Committed For Better Life Of Marginalized People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:57 PM

UNICEF committed for better life of marginalized people

Executive Director, United Nations Children's Fund, Henrietta Fore on Thursday visited Local Support Organization and Adolescent Groups Fostered and assured support to all kind of activities meant to improve the living standard of the poor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Executive Director, United Nations Children's Fund, Henrietta Fore on Thursday visited Local Support Organization and Adolescent Groups Fostered and assured support to all kind of activities meant to improve the living standard of the poor.

During the meeting with women members of LSO, Henrietta Fore said the UNICEF was committed to work with the Government and the people of Pakistan to make a lasting contribution to national development priorities, said press release on Thursday, She said improving Adolescent Project is primarly focused on,to support the efforts to create awareness about control of child marriages; particularly among adolescent girls, This initiative was being implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organisation in a number of Union Councils of Ghotki and Khairpur districts.

UNICEF Executive Director said the intervention had provided avenues at the family and community level for adolescents to strengthen dialogue on important matters affecting their lives.

It would continue to advocate for initiatives such as these to be scaled-up by key government stakeholders in the years to come.

Earlier, UNICEF had conducted a survey to assess the extent of freed of expression and participation of adolescents at household and community levels.

According to the survey findings from Khairpur district and it was learnt that only 14.5 percent of adolescents did discuss their issues with friends and family. Whereas, participation in activities such as sports, youth groups was reported at 17 percent.

Chief Executive Officer of SRSO, District Manager, Khadim Shar and a group of other government officials and social development sector were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sports United Nations Poor Shar Khairpur Ghotki Women Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

16 minutes ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) survey: Audit staff mo ..

13 minutes ago

'Thank you, Pakistan!' trending on Chinese microbl ..

3 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrested five dacoits in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Chairman CII, Genman envoy Ambassador discuss poli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.