UNICEF condemns killing of four women in North Waziristan

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has expressed sadness over the killing of four women who were reportedly staff members of Bravo College Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has expressed sadness over the killing of four women who were reportedly staff members of Bravo College Bannu.

The women were traveling to North Waziristan, one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Merged Districts when unidentified assailants fired at their vehicle where their driver was reportedly injured, said a press release.

"UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this senseless attack on women and aid workers and joins the families in mourning this tragic loss of lives. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.