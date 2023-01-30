UNICEF condoles death of children in boat accident in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Monday expressed grief over the tragic death of children in boat capsizing incident in Kohat.

A statement issued by the UNICEF said it is deeply grieved at the tragic boat accident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein precious lives of at least 10 children were lost.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children", it said.