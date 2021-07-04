UNICEF conducts training sessions on emergency preparedness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :United National International Childern's Fund (UNICEF) had conducted special training session for its staff on emergency preparedness as well as provincial government officials during 2020.

According UNICEF annual report 2020, around 63 staff and officials in Balochistan and Sindh provinces were trained in 2020.

Internally, UNICEF preparedness was using the Global Online Emergency Preparedness Platform, achieving 88 per cent.

Meanwhile, UNICEF was also supported teachers, parents and communities to sustain learning for over 8 million students.

According to report, 28,258 teachers imparted training to safely reopen school, and provide and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for their pupils and themselves.

Over 1.7 million people – members of school management committees, teachers and education staff – were sent text messages on preventing COVID-19.

Around 277,977 parents were also sent messages for encouraging learning to continue during school closures, and members of 2,705 school management committees were orientated to play a crucial role in bringing children safely back to school.