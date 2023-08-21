Open Menu

UNICEF Country Head Calls On Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

UNICEF Country head calls on Health Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday and discussed issues related to the health sector.

During the meeting, the UNICEF Country Chief congratulated the Minister for Health on assuming this important responsibility.

Dr. Nadeem Jan appreciated UNICEF's services in the health sector.

UNICEF has supported Pakistan in every difficult time, said Dr. Nadeem Jan.

" We will endeavour to bring effective and exemplary improvements in a short span of time," he said.

The minister said,"We are determined to eradicate polio from the country and will work on an emergency basis for the eradication of polio for the prestige of our country in the comity of nations." He appreciated the role of UNICEF in the health sector especially in nutrition. "We are also working under an integrated strategy to control malnutrition," he said.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said all necessary measures will be taken to keep people safe from diseases.

UNICEF will continue to provide all possible support to the Ministry of National Health Services under the leadership of the new Minister for the improvement of the health sector, UNICEF Country Chief said.

It was informed by the Health Minister that a high-level seminar on nutrition control will be held in the UK in November this year in which Pakistan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with international organizations.

"We are taking effective measures to promote breastfeeding. We plan to launch an awareness campaign for breastfeeding," the minister said.

"Under the leadership of the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan we will ensure all necessary measures for public interest and welfare of the masses," Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman, and DG Health were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio United Kingdom November All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

7 minutes ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

16 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

25 minutes ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

52 minutes ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

1 hour ago
President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

2 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

2 hours ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan