UNICEF Country head calls on Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday and discussed issues related to the health sector.

During the meeting, the UNICEF Country Chief congratulated the Minister for Health on assuming this important responsibility.

Dr. Nadeem Jan appreciated UNICEF's services in the health sector.

UNICEF has supported Pakistan in every difficult time, said Dr. Nadeem Jan.

" We will endeavour to bring effective and exemplary improvements in a short span of time," he said.

The minister said,"We are determined to eradicate polio from the country and will work on an emergency basis for the eradication of polio for the prestige of our country in the comity of nations." He appreciated the role of UNICEF in the health sector especially in nutrition. "We are also working under an integrated strategy to control malnutrition," he said.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said all necessary measures will be taken to keep people safe from diseases.

UNICEF will continue to provide all possible support to the Ministry of National Health Services under the leadership of the new Minister for the improvement of the health sector, UNICEF Country Chief said.

It was informed by the Health Minister that a high-level seminar on nutrition control will be held in the UK in November this year in which Pakistan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with international organizations.

"We are taking effective measures to promote breastfeeding. We plan to launch an awareness campaign for breastfeeding," the minister said.

"Under the leadership of the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan we will ensure all necessary measures for public interest and welfare of the masses," Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman, and DG Health were also present.