UNICEF Delegation Calls On Commissioner Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:06 PM

A delegation of UNICEF called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal at his office here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of UNICEF called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal at his office here today.

The delegation was led by Chief Field Officer UNICEF Punjab Mr Wilbard Ngambi.

Commissioner discussed various development projects of health, education, child protection, nutrition and healthcare undergoing in Bahawalpur Division with the members of the delegation.

The delegation briefed Commissioner about various projects UNICEF Punjab is working on. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director Development Nousheen Malik and Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada were also present at the occasion.

