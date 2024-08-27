UNICEF Delegation Calls On KP Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:22 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A delegation of UNICEF led by Country Representative, Abdullah Fadal Tuesday called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati and discussed operations of UNICEF in the province.
MPA, Taj Tarand, Secretary KP Assembly, Kifayat Afridi, Special Secretary, Waqar Shah and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.
The delegation discussed agenda of UNICEF in the province, offered support in formulation of policies relating to special children and women and holding of children parliament on the premises of provincial assembly to celebrate World Children’s Day on November 20.
The delegation also offered assistance to increase capacity of standing committees that are concerned and related to operational ambit of UNICEF.
KP Speaker appreciated efforts of UNICEF for facilitation of children and securing their future and assured cooperation and support of the provincial government.
