UNICEF delegation in AJK to assess development projects

The UNICEF delegation headed by its Representative Abdullah A Fadal arrived here on a two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday, aiming to assess the progress of its funded developmental project

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The UNICEF delegation headed by its Representative Abdullah A Fadal arrived here on a two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday, aiming to assess the progress of its funded developmental project.

AJK Secretary Agriculture Sardar Javed Ayub, the additional chief secretary and other high officials received the UNICEF delegation at the Chief Secretary Office.

Later, a special meeting was held at the chief secretary office which was chaired by the AJK Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar through a video link from Islamabad.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by AJK Additional Chief Secretary General Ahsan Khalid Kiyani, Senior Member board of Revenue Ch. Liaqat Hussain, Secretary Health Major General Zaheer Akhter, Secretary Planning and Development Idrees Abbassi, Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Zahid Abbassi, Secretary Wild Life and Fishries Khawaja Naeem Bismil, UNICEF delegation and its Country consultant Jasim Anwar, Coordinator to AJK PM Syeda Asma Andrabi and others.

The Secretary Agriculture and Live stock Sardar Javed Ayub on the occasion briefed the delegation regarding the ongoing projects with the assistance of UNICEF and the projects run by state resources.

While giving the detailed briefing, Javed Ayub said that the population of Azad Kashmir was 4.45 million and average of rural and urban population is between 83% and 17 %. He said the unemployment had increased up to 10.

7% in the state and we have just one doctor averaging for 2839 people, however, we have the potential to increase the capacity up to 11.6%.

The secretary of agriculture and live stock continued as saying that CRVS provides us technical assistance to revise the child protection policy and child protection act besides, the UNICEF is assisting in different projects in Azad Kashmir including child labor survey, poverty elimination, water and sanitation, water infrastructure, hygiene, corona protection, mother and child healthcare, Nutrition and Education through Local Government and Rural Development program.

He told the delegation that 1.5 million population of AJK is consisting on expatriates working in different parts of the world who are sending remittances to their families and the literacy rate in AJK is 77% and AJK is polio free region for last 21 years and saying that we have excellent record of law and order situation in the liberated area besides, we have great potential in Tourism, Hydral power Generation and Forest.

The Secretary Javed Ayub in his detailed briefing said that we are lacking in infrastructure of Primary and Secondary Education and lacking in reliable planning Data in this regard.

He sought the attention of UNICEF assistance towards the sectors of Education, Health, Social protection, Child protection, Local Government, Climate change, Disaster Risk Reduction, Agriculture and Live Stock and governance sectors for the sustainable development in Azad Kashmir.