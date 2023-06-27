UNICEF delegation visit Battagram district, lauds ALP-PIU project team

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) led by Ms.Christine Wanjala and Gulnaz Jabeen from the Education section, visited Battagram district to meet with key stakeholders involved in the Alternative Learning Program -Project Implementation Unit (ALP-PIU).

During the meeting, they expressed their appreciation for the unwavering commitment and hard work demonstrated by the ALP-PIU team in ensuring the success of the project. They commended the team's dedication to providing access to quality education for marginalized children who face barriers to formal education.

Dr. Christine voiced the need for an approved non-formal education policy in the province, which will offer legal backing to the ALP initiative, and will enable stakeholders to access and get allocated, government resources including funds for the ALP sector and boost the efforts to reduce a huge caseload of out of school children in the province.

District Coordinator Asfandyar Khan presented the progress report of the ALP-PIU in Battagram, highlighting the positive impact it has had on the lives of the children in the district.

The delegation extended gratitude to Tanvir ur Rehman, the Deputy Commissioner, and the District Education Officers for their continuous support and collaboration with the ALP-PIU project.

They said that their cooperation played a vital role in facilitating the smooth implementation of the project and their commitment to education and understanding of its transformative power were crucial in overcoming challenges and ensuring the project's effectiveness.

Representatives of the training and mentoring teams in both districts also highlighted the achievements of the ALP-PIU team during a media briefing. They emphasized the need for a robust non-formal education policy in KPK to unlock greater support and resources from UNICEF and other stakeholders.