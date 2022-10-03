UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Delegation Visits Tent City Established For Flood-hit People

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 08:28 PM

UNICEF delegation visits tent city established for flood-hit people

A delegation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) led by Deputy Director Office of Emergency Programmes (EMOPS), Lana Wreikat on Monday visited tent city established by district administration for rain and flood affectees at Veterinary University here

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) led by Deputy Director Office of Emergency Programmes (EMOPS), Lana Wreikat on Monday visited tent city established by district administration for rain and flood affectees at Veterinary University here.

Lana Wreikat inspected the facilities being provided to the flood affectees there and also collected information in this regard.

Briefing the UNICEF team, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahryar Gul Memon said that district administration had established relief camps and tent cities for flood victims in different areas of district.

He said that at Veterinary University's tent city comprises 300 tents, which has accommodated over 300 flood victim families. He said that tent city residents were being provided dry ration, potable water, health and other necessary facilities while a tent school is also set up for the flood affected children with the support of UNICEF and Social Welfare Organization Hands.

The visiting team of UNICEF expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for flood victims at the tent city. UNICEF team assured to continue its all possible cooperation for mother and child health and continuity in children education.

On the occasion District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah, Mansaoor Memon of Social Welfare Organization Hands and other briefed UNICEF team about ongoing facilities of health, sanitation, education, potable water and others at the tent city.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Flood Water All

Recent Stories

Nine arrested for erecting encroachments

Nine arrested for erecting encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Seminary teacher booked for torturing student

Seminary teacher booked for torturing student

2 minutes ago
 PUC fully supports JUI-F's bill on transgender per ..

PUC fully supports JUI-F's bill on transgender persons rights: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago
 Japan's New Car Sales Up 24% for First Time in 15 ..

Japan's New Car Sales Up 24% for First Time in 15 Months - Industry Body

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for designing int'l standard flood ..

Prime Minister for designing int'l standard flood relief dashboard for credibili ..

24 minutes ago
 Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to contin ..

Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to continue till Oct 16

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.