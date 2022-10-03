UNICEF delegation visits tent city established for flood-hit people

A delegation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) led by Deputy Director Office of Emergency Programmes (EMOPS), Lana Wreikat on Monday visited tent city established by district administration for rain and flood affectees at Veterinary University here

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) led by Deputy Director Office of Emergency Programmes (EMOPS), Lana Wreikat on Monday visited tent city established by district administration for rain and flood affectees at Veterinary University here.

Lana Wreikat inspected the facilities being provided to the flood affectees there and also collected information in this regard.

Briefing the UNICEF team, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahryar Gul Memon said that district administration had established relief camps and tent cities for flood victims in different areas of district.

He said that at Veterinary University's tent city comprises 300 tents, which has accommodated over 300 flood victim families. He said that tent city residents were being provided dry ration, potable water, health and other necessary facilities while a tent school is also set up for the flood affected children with the support of UNICEF and Social Welfare Organization Hands.

The visiting team of UNICEF expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for flood victims at the tent city. UNICEF team assured to continue its all possible cooperation for mother and child health and continuity in children education.

On the occasion District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah, Mansaoor Memon of Social Welfare Organization Hands and other briefed UNICEF team about ongoing facilities of health, sanitation, education, potable water and others at the tent city.