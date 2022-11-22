UNICEF deputy representative meets Chairman NDMA

Deputy Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Pakistan Dr Inoussa Kabore, called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Pakistan Dr Inoussa Kabore, called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The UNICEF delegation sought views on aspects of key action areas of mutual cooperation and engagement during emergency response and disaster mitigation in Pakistan, said an NDMA news release.

Dr. Inoussa Kabore apprised the Chairman NDMA of the organization's ongoing relief work in the fields of health, education, food, behavioral communication, and psychological needs of children in flood-hit areas.

He discussed the possibility of exploring other areas such as information management, digital geographical mapping, rapid need assessment, community education, and learning trajectories in perspective of climate change and its implication on vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

The Chairman NDMA lauded the relief efforts by UNICEF during recent floods and underscored the need for technology-driven disaster management and preparedness plans with integrated response structures. He also informed about NDMA's priority to chalk-out yearly 'disaster/ risk calender' and mapping of high-risk areas toward climate disasters for better execution of disaster management plans.

The meeting ended with a reaffirmation to extend the engagement on the level of technical teams for working out the modalities regarding the principally agreed priority areas.