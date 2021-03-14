UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Established 228 ALCs To Support Reintegration Of Schoolchildren

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

UNICEF established 228 ALCs to support reintegration of Schoolchildren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan has established 228 Accelerated Learning Centers (ALCs) in five selected districts of the country to support the reintegration of Schoolchildren.

The ALCs were established for boys and girls in Khurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Khyber to support the reintegration of 6,754 School children, said a UNICEF Pakistan document said.

UNICEF document also relived that ALCs were provided with 228 facilitators including 128 women and 110 men who were trained on pedagogy and provided with teaching-learning materials, essential school supplies including school inbox kits, recreational kits, students learning kits, students chairs, black broads, teachers table, and chair.

Health and Hygiene Committees have been formed in all these centers, UNICEF Pakistan document added.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan South Waziristan United Nations Women All

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

48 minutes ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

13 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.