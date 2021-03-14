UNICEF established 228 ALCs to support reintegration of Schoolchildren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan has established 228 Accelerated Learning Centers (ALCs) in five selected districts of the country to support the reintegration of Schoolchildren.

The ALCs were established for boys and girls in Khurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Khyber to support the reintegration of 6,754 School children, said a UNICEF Pakistan document said.

UNICEF document also relived that ALCs were provided with 228 facilitators including 128 women and 110 men who were trained on pedagogy and provided with teaching-learning materials, essential school supplies including school inbox kits, recreational kits, students learning kits, students chairs, black broads, teachers table, and chair.

Health and Hygiene Committees have been formed in all these centers, UNICEF Pakistan document added.