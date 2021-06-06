UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Established 33 EmONC In Sindh, Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

UNICEF established 33 EmONC in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The UNICEF has helped establishing 33 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan for providing round the clock medical aid to people of far flung areas.

The main aim of establishing 24/7 Basic EmONC services was to support the Health Departments in strengthening maternal, new-born and child health services.

As many as 33 health facilities provided in Sindh and Balochistan, including Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and District Headquarter (DHQ) hospitals, said a document of UNICEF Pakistan.

In Tharparkar, Government Dispensaries were strengthened and upgraded to be able to deliver 24/7 Basic EmONC services.

Community based Maternal New-born Child Health (MNCH) interventions were implemented through community-based structures, including Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and social mobilizers, said UNICEF Pakistan.

The 33 health facilities were also supported with supplies and equipment, the labour rooms were fully equipped, minor repairs and health workers. To address the frequent power failure issues, six health facilities in Thar parkar were equipped with solar systems, the document of UNICEF Pakistan added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Thar Tharparkar Government Labour

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

44 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.