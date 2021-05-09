UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Established 33 EmONC In Sindh, Balouchistan

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

UNICEF established 33 EmONC in Sindh, Balouchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The UNICEF has helped establishing 33 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan for providing round the clock medical aid to people of far flung areas.

The main aim of establishing 24/7 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services was to support the Health Departments in strengthening maternal, new-born and child health services to people.

As many as 33 health facilities provided in Sindh and Baluchistan, including Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and District Headquarter(DHQ) hospitals, said a document of UNICEF Pakistan.

       In Tharparkar, Government Dispensaries were strengthened and upgraded to be able to deliver 24/7Basic EmONC services. Community based Maternal New-born Child Health (MNCH) interventions were implemented through community-based structures, including Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and social mobilizers, said  UNICEF Pakistan.                                                   The 33 health facilities were also supported with supplies and equipment, the labour rooms were fully equipped, minor repairs and health workers. To address the frequent power failure issues, six health facilities in Tharparkar were equipped with solar systems, the document of UNICEF Pakistan added.

