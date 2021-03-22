UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Establishes 196 OPTs For Treatment Of Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:05 PM

UNICEF establishes 196 OPTs for treatment of children

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has supported the establishment of 196 static Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) for providing treatment to children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has supported the establishment of 196 static Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) for providing treatment to children.

According to details, as many as 163 OTP sites were established in Balochistan and 33 in Sindh to provide medical facilities to children, aged 6 to 59 months, suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), said report of UNICEF Pakistan.

In addition, UNICEF supported the deployment of 18 mobile teams to provide nutrition services in the remote villages in Tharparkar and Larkana.

Moreover, in 2020 there has been flood emergency in Sindh for which UNICEF in partnership with CSOs reached the flood affected children and mothers through static and mobile services, the report added.

