UNICEF Establishes 33 EmONC In Sindh, Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:17 PM

UNICEF has helped establishing 33 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan for providing round the clock medical aid to people of far flung areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :UNICEF has helped establishing 33 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan for providing round the clock medical aid to people of far flung areas.

The main aim of establishing 24/7 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services was to support the health departments in strengthening maternal, new-born and child health services to people.

As many as 33 health facilities provided in Sindh and Baluchistan, including Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and District Headquarter(DHQ) hospitals, said a report of UNICEF Pakistan.

� � � �In Tharparkar, government dispensaries were strengthened and upgraded to be able to deliver 24/7 basic EmONC services. Community based maternal new-born child health (MNCH) interventions were implemented through community-based structures, including Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and social mobilizers.

�The 33 health facilities were also supported with supplies and equipment, the labour rooms were fully equipped, minor repairs and health workers. To address the frequent power failure issues, six health facilities in Thar parkar were equipped with solar systems, the report of UNICEF Pakistan added.

