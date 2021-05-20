UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Focuses To Train Marginalized Communities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

UNICEF focuses to train marginalized communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is focused to reach out to more adolescents from marginalized communities through in-person and non-digital means, said a UNICEF Pakistan report 2021.

UNICEF has trained adolescents by using face-to-face techniques, engaging teachers and facilitators to further reach out to the marginalized community in collaboration with the school of leadership foundation. The training was developed as trickled training where all adolescents have been able to further train 10 other peers within their communities.  Through UNICEF partner School of leadership foundation, 22 teachers from high risk districts have been trained and will cascade the information with at least 20-25 students of their class from their area.

Teachers have submitted their reports and 550 adolescents have been reached.

UNICEF and partners trained two youth facilitators from the refugee camps in Islamabad and Peshawar who have further reached out to 825 refugee adolescents in the refugees' camps of Islamabad and Peshawar.

The reason for in-person outreach through facilitators enabled adolescents who did not have stable internet connections or 4 or 5G mobile networks to have access to upcoming programmes for youth for their empowerment.

