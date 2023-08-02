Open Menu

UNICEF-funded Oxygen Plant Made Functional At DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 08:58 PM

One of the two Oxygen plants UNICEF installed in south Punjab at a cost of Rs 1.2 million dollars was made functional at DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh on Wednesday to facilitate patients with uninterrupted Oxygen supply and cut the hospital's annual expenses by Rs 50 million

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Mahr Muhammad Hayat Lak inaugurated the plant at a ceremony at DHQ hospital and heaped praise on UNICEF for extending invaluable assistance in the health sector to South Punjab people.

Chief field office UNICEF South Punjab Will-broad Nigambi, DG health south Punjab Dr. Mahr Muhammad Iqbal, UNICEF health specialist Dr. Qurat Ul Ain, CEO Health Muzaffargarh Dr. Zafar Iqbal, MS hospital Dr. Zia Ul Hassan and others were present in the ceremony.

Mahr Hayat Lak said, UNICEF would be extended all possible assistance in health services delivery in south Punjab.

Dr. Qurat Ul Ain said that the plant would save hospital resources to the tune of over Rs 50 million per annum.

Plant has the capacity to produce 200 litres of oxygen per hour and not only it would meet the requirements of Muzaffargarh but Oxygen could also be supplied to private hospitals.

She disclosed that a 250 Kilo Watt solar power plant would also be made functional to run the plant and energize other hospital facilities including wards. She said UNICEF has installed two Oxygen plants in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar at an overall cost of US$1.2 million.

Will-broad Nigambi said, UNICEF's initiative would help humanity and no newborn or mother would die due to the shortage of oxygen in Muzaffargarh and areas around.

DG Health and CEO thanked UNICEF for help in the form of an oxygen plant.

Dr. Maqbool Alam, Dr. Muhammad Hassan besides other officials of the health department were also present.

