UNICEF gears up for refugees childern immunization in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has made all preparations to support vaccination coverage and health services for refugee children under the age of five in the country to ensure maximum child health and immunity.

The UNICEF immunization project had received funding contributed by King Salman Centre for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief), said a document of UNICEF Pakistan available with APP.

"Three projects with a total value of US$12.1 million were approved by the Fund's Governing Council. These projects, to be implemented in partnership with UNICEF, target mainly refugee children in Bangladesh, Jordan and Pakistan." This initiative of UNICEF would play an important role in reduction of the current number of 250,000 children who die every year before their first birthday, said the UNICEF.

The immunization was aimed to overcome 250,000 deaths per year, due to crumbling immunity and weak health among new born children before reaching the age of one year, around the globe mostly taking place in low income developing countries, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that globally, 2.4 million children had died in the first month of life in 2019 approximately 6,700 neonatal deaths every day with about a third of all neonatal deaths occurring within the first day after birth, and close tothree-quarters occurring within the first week of life, said theUNICEF data recorded on the issue.