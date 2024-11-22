Open Menu

UNICEF, GPE Arranges Workshop On Integrated Education Management System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Global Partnership for Education (GPE) on Friday arranged a workshop in Swat for establishment of Integrated Education Management Information System.

The workshop was attended by stakeholders and representatives from Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, Merged area Education Foundation, Directorate of Education, Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Education Monitoring Authority and Reforms Unit.

Participants of workshop agreed to establish new Integrated and Management Information System that would be accessed by all the concerned departments including officials of secretariat.

Addressing the workshop, education advisor of education department, Mian Saad-ud-Din pace of work is slow as education information management system of associated departments are not integrated with each other.

He said that new system would bring associated departments on a single platform besides paving way for mutual information sharing.

The workshop was also briefed about the working of IT infrastructure and working of education information management system in associated departments.

