UNICEF, GPE Arranges Workshop On Integrated Education Management System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Global Partnership for Education (GPE) on Friday arranged a workshop in Swat for establishment of Integrated Education Management Information System.
The workshop was attended by stakeholders and representatives from Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, Merged area Education Foundation, Directorate of Education, Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Education Monitoring Authority and Reforms Unit.
Participants of workshop agreed to establish new Integrated and Management Information System that would be accessed by all the concerned departments including officials of secretariat.
Addressing the workshop, education advisor of education department, Mian Saad-ud-Din pace of work is slow as education information management system of associated departments are not integrated with each other.
He said that new system would bring associated departments on a single platform besides paving way for mutual information sharing.
The workshop was also briefed about the working of IT infrastructure and working of education information management system in associated departments.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes notice of burning daughter-in-law alive in Sahiwal1 minute ago
-
Safe dialysis services in Punjab: Directives issued to all DHQ, THQ hospitals1 minute ago
-
FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail11 minutes ago
-
Infant, grandmother killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
LHC orders schools to provide student transport after winter break11 minutes ago
-
PHC holds seminar at KEMU to raise awareness against quackery11 minutes ago
-
PU CCP organises 7th international conference on mental health11 minutes ago
-
Senate chairman explores NEOC, lauds technology-driven disaster response system11 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Disability Rights Advocacy11 minutes ago
-
Firdous Awan resigns as IPP central secretary information21 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 injured over monetary dispute21 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reaffirms commitment to healthcare improvement21 minutes ago