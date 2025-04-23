UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has officially handed over 31 refrigerated trucks to the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

This support will ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines for every child in Pakistan.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal said, “These new refrigerated vehicles will significantly strengthen access to life-saving vaccines for children across Pakistan, including the remote regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and other hard-to-reach areas.”

He announced that five refrigerated trucks have been allocated to each province to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of vaccines nationwide.

“The availability of these vehicles will guarantee the integrity of vaccine supply to all provinces and territories, helping us reach every child,” he added.

The minister emphasized the need for Primary healthcare, revealing that 70% of patients visiting government hospitals could be treated at Basic Health Units (BHUs).

“The day is near when doctors and medicines will reach people at their doorstep,” he remarked.

Minister Kamal also apprised shed about the ongoing national polio eradication campaign, which commenced on April 21 under the supervision of the Prime Minister.

He added over 450,000 frontline workers are participating in this crucial effort.

For the first time, Pakistan and Afghanistan have launched synchronized polio campaigns, reflecting unprecedented cross-border collaboration.

The minister expressed concern over growing refusals to administer polio drops. “Those who deny their children for the polio vaccine are risking their lives,” he warned, while firmly opposing the use of force in such cases.

He stressed the need for community engagement over punitive measures, directing officials to counsel vaccine refusers instead of filing FIRs.

“There is a cure for every disease—but not for polio,” Kamal stated passionately. “Polio eradication is a national cause.

Every individual must contribute to protect our children from permanent disability.”

He called for stronger support and cooperation with frontline workers.

The minister also spoke about the sacred responsibility of the health sector. “Our work is with God's most beloved creation—human beings. We are doing everything we can to alleviate suffering, and I am committed to fulfilling my duties with sincerity and dedication,” he said.

"This sector is perhaps the most demanding. Our positions are a test, and we are answerable. I aim to pass this test with the prayers and support of the people.”

The 31 trucks have been provided through a collaborative effort between the Government of Pakistan, UNICEF, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

This initiative builds upon ongoing support that includes the delivery of 23 refrigerated vehicles in 2021 and seven pick-up trucks earlier this year.

These investments are aimed at strengthening routine immunization, improving outreach capacity, and bolstering the overall health system.

“Every child has the right to be protected from preventable diseases. With the support of Gavi and in close coordination with the Government of Pakistan, these refrigerated trucks will help us ensure that every child has access to life-saving vaccines.

"By safeguarding vaccine potency through a strengthened cold chain, we are making strides toward a healthier Pakistan where every child is fully immunized,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

UNICEF, with support from Gavi, is also providing technical assistance to improve vaccine micro plans, cold chain system strengthening and real-time monitoring at national and sub-national levels to ensure the effective use of these resources.

“This support is instrumental in expanding our reach and building the capacity of our immunization teams. We are grateful to our partners for standing with us in our shared goal of protecting every child through equitable and resilient health systems,” shared Dr. Shabana Saleem, Director General, Federal Directorate of Immunization.