UNICEF hands over 450 LHW kits to health dept for flood-affected districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In a significant step to restore primary healthcare services in flood-affected areas, Dr. Inamullah Khan, Health Team Lead UNICEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formally handed over 450 Lady Health Worker (LHW) kits to Dr. Khizar Hayat, Director MCH and LHWs, Health Department KP.

These kits will be distributed among LHWs in the districts of Buner, Shangla, and Swat, where recent floods and heavy rains disrupted health services and damaged essential supplies.

Each kit contains 19 vital Primary Health Care (PHC) items and is designed to support the health needs of approximately 1,000 individuals per LHW.

Dr. Khizar Hayat expressed deep appreciation for UNICEF’s longstanding partnership in maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH), especially during emergencies. He acknowledged UNICEF’s timely support in restoring frontline health services and addressing the urgent needs of mothers and children.

Dr. Inamullah Khan reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the Health Department KP as a lead partner in both development initiatives and humanitarian response. He emphasized the organization’s continued collaboration to strengthen community-based health systems and ensure resilience in times of crisis.