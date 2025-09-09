Open Menu

UNICEF Hands Over 450 LHW Kits To Health Dept For Flood-affected Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 08:10 PM

UNICEF hands over 450 LHW kits to health dept for flood-affected districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In a significant step to restore primary healthcare services in flood-affected areas, Dr. Inamullah Khan, Health Team Lead UNICEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formally handed over 450 Lady Health Worker (LHW) kits to Dr. Khizar Hayat, Director MCH and LHWs, Health Department KP.

These kits will be distributed among LHWs in the districts of Buner, Shangla, and Swat, where recent floods and heavy rains disrupted health services and damaged essential supplies.

Each kit contains 19 vital Primary Health Care (PHC) items and is designed to support the health needs of approximately 1,000 individuals per LHW.

Dr. Khizar Hayat expressed deep appreciation for UNICEF’s longstanding partnership in maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH), especially during emergencies. He acknowledged UNICEF’s timely support in restoring frontline health services and addressing the urgent needs of mothers and children.

Dr. Inamullah Khan reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the Health Department KP as a lead partner in both development initiatives and humanitarian response. He emphasized the organization’s continued collaboration to strengthen community-based health systems and ensure resilience in times of crisis.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

35 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

7 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

8 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

8 hours ago
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

8 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

12 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan