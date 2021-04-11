UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Helps Curing 44,100 Sick Newborns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

UNICEF helps curing 44,100 sick newborns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations International Children Fund (UNICEF) has provided medical treatment facilities to some 44,100 sick new born at various Sick Newborn Care Units of the country with 90 percent cure ratio.

According to a UNICEF Pakistan document, some 350,000 new born were protected from umbilical cord infections with the use of chlorhexidine in 21 districts of Punjab, and Balochistan besides the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tribal districts.

In addition to save lives, these interventions supported the Government-endorsed policy brief on the quality of care at the time of birth.

Capacity building and advocacy, kangaroo care was also provided in five hospitals by UNICEF Pakistan in Punjab, Sindh, benefiting 727 pre-term babies, the document said.

