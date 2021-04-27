UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Helps Treat 4,239 Malnourished Children In 3 Months

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:36 PM

UNICEF helps treat 4,239 malnourished children in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The United Nations Childerns Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan has helped in providing medical help to some 4,239 severe acute malnourished children during the first three months of current year.

About 2,345 girls and 1,894 boys were treated at the UNICEF supported outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP) sites with a cure rate of over 92 per cent, according to a document of the UNICEF Pakistan.

Around 38,800 children (19,293 girls and 19,507 boys), and 42,884 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) also received multi-micronutrient supplements under the programme.

A total of 42,200 mothers received counseling services on improved maternal, infant and young child nutrition with special focus on the first 1,000 days of life, the document said.

