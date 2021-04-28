UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Helps Treat 4,239 Malnourished Children In 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan has helped providing medical assistance to some 4,239 severe acute malnourished children during the first three months of current year.

About 2,345 girls and 1,894 boys were treated at the UNICEF supported outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP) sites with a cure rate of over 92 per cent, according to a document of the UNICEF Pakistan.

Around 38,800 children (19,293 girls and 19,507 boys), and 42,884 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) also received multi-micronutrient supplements under the programme.

A total of 42,200 mothers received counseling services on improved maternal, infant and young child nutrition with special focus on the first 1,000 days of life, the document said.

