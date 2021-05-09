UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Helps Treating 4, 239 Malnourished Children

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

UNICEF helps treating 4, 239 malnourished children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan helped providing medical help to 4,239 severe acute malnourished children.

The children included 2,345 girls and 1,894 boys were treated in United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan supported outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP) sites with a cure rate of over 92 per cent, said a document of the UNICEF Pakistan.

According to document, around 38,800 children (19,293 girls and 19,507 boys) and 42,884 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received multi micronutrient supplements.

A total of 42,200 mothers received counseling services on improved maternal, infant and young child nutrition with special focus on the first 1,000 days of life, the document said.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Cure Young Women

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

2 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

4 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

4 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

4 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.