UNICEF helps treating 4, 239 malnourished children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan helped providing medical help to 4,239 severe acute malnourished children.

The children included 2,345 girls and 1,894 boys were treated in United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan supported outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP) sites with a cure rate of over 92 per cent, said a document of the UNICEF Pakistan.

According to document, around 38,800 children (19,293 girls and 19,507 boys) and 42,884 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received multi micronutrient supplements.

A total of 42,200 mothers received counseling services on improved maternal, infant and young child nutrition with special focus on the first 1,000 days of life, the document said.