Open Menu

UNICEF Holds Awareness Session On Public Health Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

UNICEF holds awareness session on public health issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) "A two-day training session was organized by the Lady Health Worker (LHW) program with the support of UNICEF, focusing on public health awareness messages and counseling cards under the name 'Sehat ki Dastak.'

Participants from across the province attended the session. A detailed session will be delivered to master trainers, including doctors, Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs), Assistant District Coordinators (ADCs), and provincial staff of the LHW program.

Dr. Samiullah Kakar, the Provincial Head of the LHW program, expressed gratitude to UNICEF and the Federal ministry for their assistance in arranging this training for master trainers on the latest developments.

He encouraged the trainers to absorb the training carefully and then replicate it in their respective districts for LHWs.

These key messages cover various public health issues, such as the misuse of antibiotics by the community, updated family planning methods, and awareness of non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

The Director-General of Health Services urged the participants to take the training seriously and convey these important key messages to the community.

He also thanked UNICEF for their support and expressed hope that UNICEF will continue to support our province in various health projects."

Related Topics

Family From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan