UNICEF holds awareness session on public health issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) "A two-day training session was organized by the Lady Health Worker (LHW) program with the support of UNICEF, focusing on public health awareness messages and counseling cards under the name 'Sehat ki Dastak.'

Participants from across the province attended the session. A detailed session will be delivered to master trainers, including doctors, Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs), Assistant District Coordinators (ADCs), and provincial staff of the LHW program.

Dr. Samiullah Kakar, the Provincial Head of the LHW program, expressed gratitude to UNICEF and the Federal ministry for their assistance in arranging this training for master trainers on the latest developments.

He encouraged the trainers to absorb the training carefully and then replicate it in their respective districts for LHWs.

These key messages cover various public health issues, such as the misuse of antibiotics by the community, updated family planning methods, and awareness of non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

The Director-General of Health Services urged the participants to take the training seriously and convey these important key messages to the community.

He also thanked UNICEF for their support and expressed hope that UNICEF will continue to support our province in various health projects."