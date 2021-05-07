UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Imparts Professional Training Among Over 2,306 Social Workforce

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:36 PM

UNICEF imparts professional training among over 2,306 social workforce

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has imparted professional training among some 2,306 social workforce including 882 female and 1,424 males during 2021, says a report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has imparted professional training among some 2,306 social workforce including 882 female and 1,424 males during 2021, says a report.

According to the report, the workforce has been provided psychosocial support and stigma prevention in all provinces through UNICEF package. According to details, 80 professionals had been trained in Punjab; 1,939 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 75 Sindh; 140 Baluchistan and 19 imparted training in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 69,491 parents, caregivers, children and individuals like 12,679 girls; 11,769 boys; 23,497 women and 21,546 men were provided Psychosocial Support and Services (PSS) by trained social workforce professionals.

A total of 64,102 workforce of Punjab was provided PSS. Similarly 3,408 trainees hailed from KP; 866 Sindh; 800 Baluchistan and 316 belong to GB.

Some 43,861 Individuals including 7,381 girls, 7,481 boys, 14,922 women and 14,077 men received specialized counseling sessions in Sindh, Punjab, KP and Baluchistan.

A total of 656 children (200 girls, 456 boys) received child protection services support by UNICEF in Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan in response to violence against children.

In the first two months of the year, stigma and violence against children messages reached 202,315 people through various platforms.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.