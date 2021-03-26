UNICEF imparts professional training to 2,306 social workers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has imparted professional training among some 2,306 social workforce including 882 female and 1,424 males during 2021.

According to UNICEF report, the workforce has been provided psychosocial support and stigma prevention in all provinces through UNICEF package.

According to details, 80 professionals had been trained in Punjab; 1,939 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 75 Sindh; 140 Balochistan and 19 imparted training in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 69,491 parents, caregivers, children and individuals like 12,679 girls; 11,769 boys; 23,497 women and 21,546 men were provided Psychosocial Support and Services (PSS) by trained social workforce professionals.

A total of 64,102 workforce of Punjab was provided PSS. Similarly 3,408 trainees hailed from KP; 866 Sindh; 800 Balochistan and 316 belong to GB.

Some 43,861 Individuals including 7,381 girls, 7,481 boys, 14,922 women and 14,077 men received specialized counselling sessions in Sindh, Punjab, KP and Balochistan.

A total of 656 children (200 girls, 456 boys) received child protection services support by UNICEF in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan in response to violence against children.

In the first two months of the year, stigma and violence against children messages reached 202,315 people throughvarious platforms.