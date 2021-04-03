UNICEF imparts stigma prevention training to 3,065 social workers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :UNICEF Pakistan has trained some 3,065 social workforce professionals in all the provinces in psychosocial support and stigma prevention.

According to a UNICEF Pakistan document, those imparted vocational training included 1,591 female and 1,474 male workers to offer psychosocial and counselling services to the affected children, their families and communities.

About 2,797 UNICEF supported health sites provided nutrition services across Pakistan. A total of 78,036 children (39,670 girls and 38,336 boys) were screened across the country and of them 26,545 (14,711 girls and 11,834 boys) were treated during the current year.About 48,520 children of 6-59 months (24,398 girls and 24,122 boys) were provided multi-micronutrient supplementation in Balochistan (11,329) and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (37,191).