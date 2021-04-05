UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Imparts Training Among 533 Health Workers In 2 Months

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

UNICEF imparts training among 533 health workers in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Funds (UNICEF) has supported imparting training among 533 frontline health workers and community volunteers in the three provinces of the country in first months of the year.

According to the document of the UNICEF Pakistan, around 40 health workers and community volunteers were trained in Punjab, 161 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 332 in Sindh.

UNICEF has also provided Personal Protective Equipment PPEs (gloves, sanitizers and masks) to 460 frontline health workers.

UNICEF is helping the Provincial and Regional health departments to ensure continuation of essential Primary healthcare services including immunization, Ante-Natal Care (ANC), Post-Natal Care (PNC), delivery services, childcare and curative care for adults in 136 targeted health facilities reaching 582,348 people, the document said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

5 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

35 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

50 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.