UNICEF imparts training among 533 health workers in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Funds (UNICEF) has supported imparting training among 533 frontline health workers and community volunteers in the three provinces of the country in first months of the year.

According to the document of the UNICEF Pakistan, around 40 health workers and community volunteers were trained in Punjab, 161 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 332 in Sindh.

UNICEF has also provided Personal Protective Equipment PPEs (gloves, sanitizers and masks) to 460 frontline health workers.

UNICEF is helping the Provincial and Regional health departments to ensure continuation of essential Primary healthcare services including immunization, Ante-Natal Care (ANC), Post-Natal Care (PNC), delivery services, childcare and curative care for adults in 136 targeted health facilities reaching 582,348 people, the document said.