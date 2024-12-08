UNICEF-IRI Form Social, Behaviour Change Think Tank For Child Rights
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) UNICEF and Islamic Research Institute (IRI) have announced establishment of a Social and Behaviour Change Think Tank (SBCTT), a ground breaking initiative aimed at advancing strategies for child rights and community well-being.
“The SBCTT will serve as a hub for evidence based research, capacity enhancement and the development and implementation of strategic gender transformative social behavioural initiatives at national and provincial levels,” shared Fehmida Khan Gender and Development Specialist UNICEF.
The Think Tank will promote consensus based decision making through alignment with applied behavioural science principles and religious values. It will also foster harmony and inclusivity in its decisions to address social changes effectively including child marriage, out of school children, violence against children, Fahmida continued.
The Think Tank through regular collaboration with an advisory committee will ensure the integration of strategic feedback and advocacy support into its programme, strengthening the overall impact of its work.
Fahmida informed three sections of UNICEF Pakistan including Social Behavioural Change, Child Protection and Gender Section is honoured to be part of this transformative initiative, contributing its expertise to instil critical capacities in researchers on child rights, gender equality and social dialogue.
By guiding research proposals, fostering community engagement at the provincial level and leading national advocacy efforts, all three sections aim to integrate a gender-transformative lens into applied behavioural science approaches, she maintained.
Through collaborative efforts, the SBC Think Thank will empower communities, amplify the voices of children and adolescents and pave the way for sustainable development rooted in inclusivity and equity, she expressed hope.
Meanwhile, the initiative has attracted applause from child rights activists and public health experts terming it a landmark step towards addressing critical societal challenges through evidence based and gender transformative approaches.
