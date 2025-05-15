- Home
- Pakistan
- UNICEF, KP Govt pledge to strengthen partnership for health, education, and climate resilience
UNICEF, KP Govt Pledge To Strengthen Partnership For Health, Education, And Climate Resilience
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) UNICEF's Chief of Field Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radoslaw Rzehak, met with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.
A statement from the CS office said on Thursday that the Chief Secretary appreciated UNICEF's collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and discussions covered key areas including health, education, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and climate resilience.
They agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership and enhance future cooperation between UNICEF and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health checkup drive underway at special education school2 minutes ago
-
Indian Defence Minister's irresponsible remarks reveal profound insecurity, frustration for Pakistan ..2 minutes ago
-
UNICEF, KP Govt pledge to strengthen partnership for health, education, and climate resilience2 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held for ongoing Enrollment Drive2 minutes ago
-
Training session for professors begins in Layyah University2 minutes ago
-
Apex court to decide about Senate reserve seats election of KPK: Law Minister2 minutes ago
-
ADC Mansehra conducts open court to resolve citizens’ issues2 minutes ago
-
Car-lifter dies, 2 escape after shootout with New Town Police12 minutes ago
-
Punjab boosts emergency preparedness, launches civil defence initiatives12 minutes ago
-
“One for Eight Billion” intends to usher era of inclusive global peace building: Dr. Suleri22 minutes ago
-
10 accused arrested with 10 kg drugs22 minutes ago
-
3 brothers killed as tractor hits rickshaw in Taunsa22 minutes ago