Open Menu

UNICEF, KP Govt Pledge To Strengthen Partnership For Health, Education, And Climate Resilience

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

UNICEF, KP Govt pledge to strengthen partnership for health, education, and climate resilience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) UNICEF's Chief of Field Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radoslaw Rzehak, met with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.

A statement from the CS office said on Thursday that the Chief Secretary appreciated UNICEF's collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and discussions covered key areas including health, education, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and climate resilience.

They agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership and enhance future cooperation between UNICEF and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

17 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

17 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

17 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

17 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

18 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

18 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

18 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan