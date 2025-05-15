UNICEF, KP Govt pledge to strengthen partnership for health, education, and climate resilience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) UNICEF's Chief of Field Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radoslaw Rzehak, met with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.

A statement from the CS office said on Thursday that the Chief Secretary appreciated UNICEF's collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and discussions covered key areas including health, education, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and climate resilience.

They agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership and enhance future cooperation between UNICEF and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.