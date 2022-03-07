UNICEF lauds WSSP for successful WASH project in Peshawar

A high level delegation of UNICEF on Monday lauded Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) for successfully implementing water, sanitation and hygiene projects in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A high level delegation of UNICEF on Monday lauded Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) for successfully implementing water, sanitation and hygiene projects in the city.

The delegation led by Peter Orner also met Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir at Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar's head office. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist for UNICEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajjad Akbar, General Manager (Ops) WSSP Riaz Ahmad Khan, General Managers Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (PMER) Syed Zamirul Hassan and General Manager Projects Dr Mehboob Alam were also present on the occasion.

Dr Nasir briefed the delegation on the overall progress of different components of the projects being carried out under the Capacity Building and Community Empowerment initiative with financial support from UNICEF.

The Chief Executive Officer briefed members of the delegation on rehabilitation of tube-wells, reconstruction of drains and replacement of water supply lines and awareness activities in the city.

They were also informed regarding the installation SCADA system being installed on tube-wells to monitor them. He said that all targets, laid down under the project, would be achieved within stipulated time. He added that 90 percent of work was completed while the remaining would be over within a couple of weeks.

On the awareness side, the chief executive officer told them that awareness sessions in schools, mosques and seminaries were being organised to ensure community participation in water, sanitation and hygiene.

"Students are being sensitized on the importance of clean environment and drinking water as well as being trained how to make decorative items by reusing recyclable waste at homes," he said.

Dr Nasir informed regarding the art competition being organised at schools, colleges and universities to promote sanitation, water conservation and hygiene and said the initiative has started paying dividends as WSSP was receiving invitations from schools and colleges.

The delegation later visited different projects sites in the city including Javidabad and Shaheen Muslim Town. They inspected tube-wells, drains and water supply lines rehabilitated under the projects and expressed its satisfaction.

They also interacted with locals of the localities and listened to their views on improvement in services after completion of the projects.

The delegation also visited two schools in Shaheen Muslim Town where students have decorated their schools by reusing recycling waste. The delegation expressed their satisfaction over the pace of work and quality of the projects and lauded WSSP for its role in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector.

WSSP has replaced the 4800 meters water supply line under the project due to which several thousand households have been receiving clean drinking water. It replaced 54000 meters of pipe last year; 32 tube-wells are being rehabilitated.