UNICEF Launches Guideline For COVID-19 Management In Children

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:44 PM

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Thursday launched guidelines for COVID-19 management in Children across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Thursday launched guidelines for COVID-19 management in Children across the country.

The guidelines, uploaded on the websites of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) and the Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA), aim to help health practitioners caring for children, to acquire required knowledge and skills on the management of COVID-19.

Display boards with the algorithms of treatment are being disseminated to all Paediatricians across the country, said a press release issued here .

The guidelines were developed through collaborative efforts of the UNICEF and PPA, under the leadership of MoNHSR&C during a three-day National Training of Trainers.

The National Training of Trainers, attended by eminent doctors and professors, was the first of a series of trainings for Paediatricians, Family Practitioners and General Physicians from across the country. Further trainings would be held in various cities over the next few months.

"Continued isolation poses a real risk to our children not only in terms of their mental and physical health but also to their educational development," said Dr. Atiya Aabroo, Deputy Director Programmes MoNHSR&C. "With ongoing discussions around opening of schools over next few months, it is pivotal to make all necessary arrangements and equip the physicians with adequate knowledge on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID 19 in children aged 0-18 years.

" "COVID -19 has emerged as a health crisis across the globe and Pakistan is no exception," said Mr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Pakistan. "We need to address this challenge as a priority in addition to several other already existing challenges our health system is facing. These include fast growing population, stagnant newborn mortality, other communicable diseases, growing burden of the non-communicable illnesses, effects of climate change and natural disasters." "It is amazing to see that such a large group of eminent Pediatricians from across the country have gathered here to avail this opportunity of interactive learning."Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Gohar Rehman, President Pakistan Pediatric Association, highly appreciated the quality of the training conducted and termed it to be of international standards.

The main contributors for development of the Guidelines include Agha Khan University; Infectious Disease subgroup of Pakistan Pediatric Association; King Edward Medical University; The Children's Hospital and Institute of Child Health and UNICEF.

More Stories From Pakistan

