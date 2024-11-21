UNICEF Mission Conducts Inspection Of Cleanliness, Sanitation Program In Battagram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The UNICEF mission conducted an inspection of various centers involved in the ongoing cleanliness and sanitation programs in Battagram on Thursday. During the visit, the mission assessed the progress of these programs and reviewed necessary steps to ensure their success.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan welcomed a UNICEF mission to Battagram, highlighting the significance of their collaboration in implementing cleanliness, sanitation, and human waste-free programs across the district.
He said that UNICEF’s support is crucial for the success of these initiatives, and the district administration will continue to make every effort to ensure their effective implementation.
In a meeting following the inspection, both parties discussed ways to enhance public awareness and strengthen community participation to ensure the long-term effectiveness of the programs. Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan expressed his appreciation for UNICEF’s cooperation and reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to working closely with UNICEF on initiatives related to cleanliness, health, and environmental improvement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health ministers urge parents to prioritize polio vaccination amid rising misinformation21 minutes ago
-
DPO Manshera takes strict action over TiktTok viral video from Lassan Nawab Police lockup21 minutes ago
-
Father killed, son critically injured in Faisalabad motorcycle crash2 hours ago
-
Safi slams Indian authorities over systematic oppression of Kashmiri Children2 hours ago
-
COAS for giving priority to Pakistan over personal interests11 hours ago
-
PTI’s politics focus on personal agendas over national interests. Ahsan11 hours ago
-
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts12 hours ago
-
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat School/College12 hours ago
-
YPP spotlights youth’s role in global, local progress12 hours ago
-
Police organizes walk to strengthen peace, security in Capital12 hours ago
-
COP29: Pakistan pledges stronger financial protection against climate risks as Global Shield benefic ..12 hours ago
-
Special Committee on Human Trafficking to check implementation at provincial, district levels: Conve ..12 hours ago