UNICEF mission conducts inspection of cleanliness, sanitation program in Battagram

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The UNICEF mission conducted an inspection of various centers involved in the ongoing cleanliness and sanitation programs in Battagram on Thursday. During the visit, the mission assessed the progress of these programs and reviewed necessary steps to ensure their success.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan welcomed a UNICEF mission to Battagram, highlighting the significance of their collaboration in implementing cleanliness, sanitation, and human waste-free programs across the district.

He said that UNICEF’s support is crucial for the success of these initiatives, and the district administration will continue to make every effort to ensure their effective implementation.

In a meeting following the inspection, both parties discussed ways to enhance public awareness and strengthen community participation to ensure the long-term effectiveness of the programs. Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan expressed his appreciation for UNICEF’s cooperation and reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to working closely with UNICEF on initiatives related to cleanliness, health, and environmental improvement.