UNICEF Offers Aid Package To 105 Schools In Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In a laudable endeavour to uplift education in the aftermath of floods, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has delivered a transformative aid package to 105 schools across the district.

The assistance includes an array of essentials such as books, solar panels, and various other articles vital for bolstering school infrastructure.

District Literacy Officer Muhammad Abu Bakar Siddique, talking to APP expressed the ongoing commitment to advancing education and enhancing literacy levels in Rajanpur.

Siddique fervently urged parents to actively participate in this initiative by enrolling their children in schools operating under the Literacy Department.

Highlighting recent initiatives, UNICEF's distribution of school bags, books, notebooks, solar panels, fans, batteries, and sports equipment would surely facilitate the kids.

This comprehensive support aims not only to restore normalcy in the learning environment but also to create a conducive atmosphere for educational growth, he added.

Providing a snapshot of the educational landscape in Rajanpur, Siddique revealed that 825 schools are currently operating under the auspices of the Literacy Department. This educational lifeline caters to the aspirations of 23,680 students who are actively pursuing knowledge and skills in these schools.

UNICEF's intervention serves as a shining example of international cooperation and solidarity, offering a beacon of hope for the affected communities.

The initiative not only addresses the immediate needs of the schools but also lays the foundation for a brighter and more resilient future for the students of Rajanpur, he concluded.

