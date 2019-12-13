(@imziishan)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Unicef organised a workshop with cooperation of the Public Health Engineering Department here on Friday.

The workshop was attended by CEO education Zahid Nasem, Deputy Director Social Welfare Azher ABbas Adil, Community Development Officer Amjad Bashir, DO Industry Muhammad Irfan, and representatives of different NGOs.

The Unicef Specialist about Wash briefed the meeting about the importance and procedures for good wash.

CEO Education Zahid Naseem said clean water was very important for society to get rid of water-born diseases.