UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council Launched To Drive Collective Action For Child Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:52 PM

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child rights

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council (UPAC) launched on Tuesday to create a strategic platform to advance child rights in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council (UPAC) launched on Tuesday to create a strategic platform to advance child rights in Pakistan.

The Council brings together thought leaders, philanthropists and advocates who share UNICEF’s values and a commitment to tackle the challenges facing children, from access to education, nutrition and protection to gender barriers, frontier technologies and climate change.

“This is an important moment for children in Pakistan. UPAC brings together a diverse network of leaders and advocates to inspire, engage and collaborate to create a more equitable Pakistan for children. T]he Council will help forge new pathways and co-create solutions that uplift children to reach their true potential,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

UPAC is co-chaired by Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan and Murtaza Hashwani, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. The Council currently consists of 17 members from the business sector, civil society, media and academia who are committed to promoting child rights and positive change in their areas of influence.

The Council will convene regularly to discuss strategies, leverage their networks and resources, explore innovations, and share insights and expertise to inform UNICEF’s programmes and child-centred solutions.

‘’Every decision and investment that impacts children also shapes Pakistan’s growth and development. Only a truly collective effort will help us to achieve sustainable and scalable results for children. We look forward to answering this call and taking up this challenge to accelerate results for children,” said Murtaza Hashwani, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

The UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council is a strategic initiative introduced to unite leaders and influencers to champion child rights in Pakistan. Members will serve terms of one to two years, with structured orientation and accountability measures in compliance with UNICEF’s Global Transparency Guidelines.

