UNICEF Pakistan delegation meets CPWB chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A UNICEF Pakistan delegation met Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed in her office on Thursday. Chief of Child Protection Programme Daniela Lushini, consultant UNICEF Suzanne and Child Protection Officer UNICEF Zahida Manzoor were part of the delegation.

According to a press release, issued here, the UNICEF delegation congratulated Sarah Ahmed on receiving the Global Collaborative Award in Italy. The visiting delegation discussed Child Protection Case Management System with the CPWB chairperson.

Sarah Ahmed said the system developed by UNICEF Pakistan would be used in Child Protection and Welfare Bureau offices, so that record of all children could be computerised.

The two sides reached consensus on working jointly to protect children rights in Punjab, and Pakistan at large.

The CPWB chairperson said UNICEF would provide technical support for child protection case management. In this regard, a future action plan had also been prepared between the CPWB and UNICEF Pakistan, she added.