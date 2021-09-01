(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Specialist WASH Knowledge from UNICEF Pakistan, Zaki Kaojedra on Wednesday here visited Daud Model Street in Yakkatoot area and commended the services of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) for revival of the city.

The Youth MPA Daud Khan with assistance of WSSP and general public had worked out a plan some days earlier and established Daud Model Street in city area in a bid to encourage citizens towards making their localities neat and clean. The model street had mustered public praises on social media making it visit-worthy for the representatives of UNICEF.

On their visit, the Specialist WASH Knowledge, UNICEF Pakistan and others were briefed by the officials of WSSP on efforts for reviving the lost glory of the city and details of Daud Model Street.

The UNICEF representative highly lauded the services of Youth MPA Daud Khan and staff of WSSP for establishing the model street and felicitated the locals for extending needed support and making such proper arrangements. The UNICEF representative hoped that the WSSP would establish more model streets in the city to revive its lost beauty.

The Youth MPA Daud Khan on the occasion appealed to the provincial government to eulogize and encourage their services and provide assistance to the locals in establishing more model streets.