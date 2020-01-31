UNICEF project on mother child care is in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) project to improve" mother child health" care would be completed by the end of 2025 is in full swing said an official here on Friday.

UNICEF Representative talking with APP said that the purpose of the project " Mother and child care " represents the well being of the future of the whole society.

UNICEF , he added that funded entirely by the voluntary contributions of individuals, businesses, foundations and governments and provide Vaccine , he added.

He said that the world's largest provider of vaccines for developing countries, UNICEF supports child health and nutrition, good water and sanitation, quality basic education for all boys and girls, and the protection of children from violence, exploitation.

He added that Pakistan have highly burden of the Mother and child health care and the government and UNICEF has launched the different campaigns, progrommes has arranged in this regard.

Also speaking about the Ministry of health he highlighted the partners' appreciation in developing and launching "the Mother and Child "project .UNICEF is on the ground in over 150 countries and territories to help children survive and thrive, from early childhood through adolescence , he added.